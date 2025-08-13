Michigan City Area Schools welcomed many new teachers and other certified staff this school year. We asked them to share a bit about their background and to answer the question, “Why did you become an educator?” Their responses are below.

Jean Barron

Knapp Elementary School, Physical Education Teacher

Tommie Billups

Springfield Elementary School, Music Teacher

Experience: 4 years as MCAS Instructional Assistant from 2011-2015, STEAM & Music Instructor in South Bend from 2018-2025

Education: Indiana University Northwest, Grace of Loris

“I became an educator because I found purpose. I love teaching. I love the moments when a student’s eyes light up and the lesson clicks, and you can see confidence being born. I want my students to be better than me – smarter, wiser, more confident, and more compassionate. I want the seeds that I plant to grow into dreams bigger than what they even thought possible. I teach to break chains, self-doubt, fear, and generational limitations and create a world that’s better than what they inherited.”

Hannah Blacksten

Knapp Elementary School, 5th Grade Teacher

Randy Booker

Michigan City High School, Chemistry & Physics Teacher

Coaching/sponsoring: Track and Field

Experience: 2 years as a 7th-grade social studies teacher in South Bend Community School Corporation

Education: Illinois State University

“I believe in impact. Growing up, I had teachers who saw my potential when I didn’t and pulled that greatness that was on the inside of me out, and that is what changed the trajectory of my life, and now I want to do the same thing.”

Nichelle Bradley

Coolspring Elementary School, 3rd Grade Teacher

Experience: Case management, childcare center, daycare assistant

Education: Purdue University Northwest, Westville, Ivy Tech Community College

“My kindergarten teacher, Mrs. Dabagia, inspired my love for teaching. Combined with my grandmother Natalie’s love for learning, drive, and determination. I want to help students who look like me succeed and know their purpose and value.”

Haley Clevenger

Krueger Middle School, 8th Grade Science & Honors Biology Teacher

Experience: Long-term substitute teaching and special education instructional assistant; a wide range of scientific research excursions

Education: B.S. in Biology from Furman University; Transition to Teaching (T2T) from Valparaiso University

“Considering the world through a scientific lens has contextualized my place in it. This has afforded me a sense of comfort, connection, and curiosity. I hope to confer upon my students as they navigate their own life journeys.

Danielle Darling

Joy Elementary School, 4th Grade Teacher

Experience: 5 years as Instructional Assistant

Education: Chicago State University

“I became a teacher to make a difference in the lives of my students. I believe in curious minds, messy questions, and the magic of ‘aha!’ moments. There’s nothing better than helping students discover the wonder of learning – even on Mondays.”

Kayla Dybel

Edgewood Elementary School, 5th Grade Teacher

Experience: B.S. in Education from Valparaiso University

“I became an educator because of the amazing and influential teachers I had in elementary school. I also had amazing fieldwork experiences in college, which inspired me. I want to be a role model, involved and connected teacher for all of my students.”

Cory Falk

Michigan City High School, Computer Fundamentals

Experience: Higher ed IT & Digital Media

Education: B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania, Purdue University for T2T

“I’ve always loved working in an academic environment, and I believe strongly in the importance of public education.”

Calli Frankus

Knapp Elementary School & Pine Elementary School, Student Success Coach

Experience: 5 years in social work, family case management

Education: B.A. in Social Work from Purdue University Northwest

“I love helping students and families reach their full potential.”

Abigail Hall

Edgewood Elementary School, 2nd Grade Teacher

Experience: 3rd Grade student-teacher at Edgewood

Education: B.S. in Education and Associate’s Degree in History from Valparaiso University

“I became an educator to inspire individuality and creativity. To be an educator that students feel supported, loved, and challenged to be their authentic selves.”

Diamond Howell

Michigan City High School, Special Education GOALS Teacher

Experience: 7 years teaching special education

Education: Indiana State University

“[I was] inspired by Peggy Thomas, my 4th and 5th grade teacher at Joy Elementary, my love for students with special needs and learning disabilities, and wanting to see a change in education. So, I became the change in education.”

Kylee Hughes

Pine Elementary School, 2nd Grade Teacher

Education: Ball State University

“I became an educator to make a difference in the world and provide a positive role model to my students. I want to inspire my students to love learning.”

Bree Johnson

Edgewood Elementary School, Art Teacher

Experience: 3 years as ELA and math instructional coach

Education: Purdue University Northwest

“Seeing students get the ‘aha’ moment has been so rewarding, and I love watching students create something that expresses who they are.”

Karen Joyce

Joy Elementary School, Special Education Teacher

Robert Kania

Michigan City High School, Chemistry & Physics Teacher

Experience: 28 years teaching chemistry, biology, physics, and anatomy

Education: B.S. in Biochemistry and Education from Indiana University Bloomington

“To give every student the tools they need to be productive adults.”

Scott Krause

Michigan City High School, Biology & Honors Biology Teacher

Experience: 10 years with Portage High School, 6 years with South Bend Community School Corporation, 1 year at Farragut High School in TN, 1 year at Hammond Clark, 1 year in South Korea, 4 months in Costa Rica, student-teacher at Westville High School

Education: Ball State University, Indiana University South Bend

“Many reasons.”

Taylor Lewis

Marsh Elementary School, Music Teacher

Experience: Paraprofessional (3 years), Daycare Teacher (2 years)

Education: University of the Cumberlands

“I love helping students earn their ‘light bulb’ moment. I want to create a positive learning environment that my past teachers created for me.”

Daniel Madden

Krueger Middle School, Computer Science (“Project Lead the Way”) Teacher

Experience: PLTW Elementary School Teacher at Lake Station Community Schools

Education: Degree in Elementary Education from Purdue University

“I became an educator because I believe that curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking should be nurtured with purpose from a young age. I find great satisfaction in helping students connect the important concepts they are learning to real-life problems, and in inspiring them to continually grow toward their own aspirations in life with a fulfilling sense of meaning and purpose.”

Josh Manfred

Michigan City High School, Geometry & Algebra II Teacher

Education: Purdue University

“I became an educator to give back.”

Camille Martinez

Joy Elementary School, High Ability Teacher (Grades 4-6)

Experience: 1 year teaching 2nd grade; higher education student affairs

Education: B.A. in Interdisciplinary Studies from McMurry University; M.A. in Student Affairs Administration in Higher Education

Fabian Martinez Jr.

LaPorte County Career & Technical Education Center, Fire Science Teacher

Experience: 34 years serving as a firefighter for the City of Hobart, 15 years and counting as a State firefighter instructor

Education: On-the-job training through the Indiana Firefighter Training System

“To pass on knowledge, experience, and best practices.”

Shayla Mezo Llano

Michigan City High School, Honors Biology & Early College Skills Teacher

Experience: Long-term subbing with MCAS; ServSafe instructor for LaPorte Juvenile Correctional Facility

Education: SUM Bible College & Theological Seminary

“I believe that there is no true glass ceiling in growth and learning, and I am passionate bout being an initiator of this mindset in education and life, for the future of the MC area and of America as a whole.”

Kimberly Mink

Joy Elementary School, Art Teacher

Experience: Art teacher at Lincoln Jr. High School

Education: University of Saint Francis

“I became an educator because seeing the joy and wonder that students have when learning and creating art is one of the best moments in life.”

Fatima Mota

Pine Elementary School, 3rd Grade Teacher

Experience: MCAS substitute for 3 years

Education: MCAS alum (Joy, Krueger, and MCHS), Valparaiso University

“I have always wanted to be a teacher. What really cemented this for me was having amazing teachers here in the district who instilled a love for learning in me. It’s a goal of mine to instill that learning in my students and the community that gave me so much.”

Mia Pool

Coolspring Elementary School, 1st Grade Teacher

Education: Valparaiso University

“I want to be part of creating open & welcoming classrooms that can show how fun & inspiring learning can be!”

Kaleb Reiner

Lake Hills Elementary School, Physical Education Teacher

Education: B.S. in Elementary Education from Andrews University

“A well-informed citizenry is the best defense against tyranny” – Thomas Jefferson

Joslyn Rodriguez

Edgewood Elementary School, 2nd Grade Teacher

Experience: Edgewood student-teacher, 4 years substituting and volunteering at Coolspring

Education: B.S. in Elementary Education from Valparaiso University

“I became an educator because I wanted to make a difference in my students’ lives. A lot of my teachers were very inspirational to me, and I wanted to be the same to others.”

Ed Rosary

Michigan City High School, U.S. History Teacher

Experience: Published author; 5+ years teaching U.S. History & World Civilization

Education: B.S. in Business with a History minor from Purdue University North Central, M.A. in History from Purdue University Northwest; studied Viking Archeology at the University of Aberdeen, Scotland.

“I wanted to teach history as far back as high school, but life took a different route. After my great-grandpa and godmother (a teacher) passed away in October 2016 and January 2017, I took a Euro trip. I realized all my travels were to historical sites, so I decided to follow my passion.”

Anne Schutz

Knapp Elementary School, 2nd Grade Teacher

Experience: 4 years teaching kindergarten; K-2 mentor teacher on leadership team

Education: Holy Cross College

“I chose to become an educator because I aspire to positively impact the lives of children. I believe that every student is capable of achieving their goals with determination! I am committed to success and aim to provide the best opportunities for my students.”

Todd Scott

Michigan City High School, Physical Education & Health Teacher

Coaching/sponsoring: Football Off. Coordinator

Experience: 35 years teaching and coaching in Oklahoma and Arkansas

Education: Northeastern Oklahoma State University

“To help develop people.”

James Sroge

Barker Middle School, Physical Education & Health Teacher

Coaching/sponsoring: City-Wide Middle School Athletic Director

Education: Valparaiso University

“I became an educator to impact & develop students. I have a passion for mentorship & caring for students and seeing them succeed.”

Meghann Tripp

Marsh Elementary School, 6th Grade Reading and Social Studies Teacher

Experience: previously taught 2nd and 5th grade

Education: MCAS alum, graduated from Indiana University Bloomington with a B.A. in Elementary Education

“I became an educator to inspire lifelong learning in students.”