LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana Department of Transportation contractor will conduct overnight closures for demolition of the southbound U.S. 6/State Road 51 bridge over I-94.

Overnight lane closures continue on I-94 between Central Ave and State Road 249 through August 14 for setting barrier wall and parapet demolition. These closures will occur during the hours of 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Demolition of the southbound bridge of U.S. 6/State Road 51 over I-94 is scheduled to occur overnight Monday, August 18 through Thursday, August 28. Be prepared for the following restrictions from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly during this timeframe:

U.S. 6/State Road 51 closed between Central Ave and U.S. 20, with no access to I-94.

I-94 reduced to one lane in each direction using the ramps at U.S. 6/State Road 51 to continue eastbound or westbound around the bridge demolition work, with no access to U.S. 6/State Road 51.

Indiana Toll Road Exit 21 to U.S. 6/State Road 51 and I-94 closed.

Motorists should plan accordingly, and be prepared to seek alternate routes. Through traffic on I-94 should expect overnight delays in and around the work zone. Please stay alert, and follow all traffic directions carefully.

Schedules are weather dependent and subject to change. To learn more about recent short and long-term changes to the U.S. 6/State Road 51 and I-94 interchange, read that news release here: bit.ly/41lKEeD

Additional impacts to traffic are planned as bridge demolition and construction activities take place and will be communicated in advance. Construction on the southbound bridge is expected to be ongoing through mid-December, 2025. Work on the northbound bridge will occur in 2026.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully.