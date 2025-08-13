The Porter County Health Department on Tuesday issued a public notice of a petroleum release, spill or overfill with the following information:

• Local health departments are required by statute (IC 13-23-16) to

inform the public of the discovery of released regulated substances

at an underground storage tank site or aboveground storage tank,

in the surrounding area or a spill or overfill. The Indiana Department

of Environmental Management (IDEM) was notified on August 6,

2025, of such an incident from the owner or operator of the GE

Marshalls, Inc. facility located at 1351 Joliet Road in or near

Valparaiso, Indiana in Porter-Valparaiso County.

• For further information on the Petroleum Remediation Program,

please go to https://www.in.gov/idem/tanks/.

• Or contact the Indiana Department of Environmental Management

at (317) 232- 8900 or by e-mail at LeakingUST@idem.IN.gov.