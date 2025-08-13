Press Release, Purdue University Northwest:

HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — Registration is open for the Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest 2025 Innovators Awards Luncheon. Winners will be inducted into the Society during the formal program starting at 11:30 a.m. CST on Oct. 29 at Avalon Manor Banquet Center, 3550 E. Lincoln Highway, Merrillville, Ind.

Now celebrating its 20th year, the Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest’s annual awards focus on the spirit of creativity and ingenuity by discovering, honoring and celebrating innovators from across the seven-county region of Northwest Indiana. Dedicated to the idea that anyone can be an innovator, the Society recognizes that innovation is the key to 21st century competitiveness.

Since 2005, more than 500 Northwest Indiana innovators have been inducted into the Society. “It was definitely a door for me to get to know my community. Because of the Society, I don’t ever feel alone in my business,” said Adela Ortega, 2013 inductee and founder and president of Professional Locomotive Services.

“The Society’s commitment to promoting innovation aligns with the Forum’s mission of driving economic development and regional growth in Northwest Indiana,” added Heather Ennis, 2023 inductee and president and CEO of Northwest Indiana Forum.

“For 20 years, these awards have showcased the incredible talent and vision that call Northwest Indiana home,” said Gary Johnson, chairman of the Society of Innovators. “The individuals and teams we induct are not just solving problems; they are building opportunities that transform how we live, work and grow as a region.”

The 2025 Innovators Awards winners will be officially recognized and inducted into the Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest during the annual luncheon on Oct. 29. Registration is open for the 2025 Innovators Awards Luncheon. Individual tickets are $50 and table sponsorships of 10 may be purchased for $600. Additional sponsorship opportunities are also available. For more information and to register, please visit www.pnw.edu/soi or contact Jason Williams at jawilliams@pnw.edu.

The Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest

The Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest contributes to economic and community development as the champion of innovation and entrepreneurship in Northwest Indiana. For more information about the Society of Innovators, visit www.pnw.edu/soi.