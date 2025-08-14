MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (“NIPSCO”) announces that 23 organizations across northern Indiana have been awarded grants from NIPSCO and the NiSource Charitable Foundation to further their public safety initiatives.

NIPSCO’s Public Safety Education and Training Action Grant program has funded a total of 132 projects geared toward community and youth public safety education projects since 2018, as well as training for first responders, police and fire departments. With grants ranging from $500 to $5,000, projects have included lithium-ion battery response training, carbon monoxide training and CPR and AED training for residents and first responders.

“Public safety education and training programs play a vital role in strengthening our communities and empowering residents, which creates safer places to live and work,” said Vince Parisi, NIPSCO President and Chief Operating Officer. “Investing in public safety means investing in people. These programs equip neighbors to look out for one another, build trust and foster a sense of shared responsibility. Everyone deserves to be safe.”

The recipients of NIPSCO’s 2025 Public Safety Education and Training Action Grant include:

• Carroll County Emergency Management —Booms Across the River

• Crown Point Fire Department — Fire and Life Safety Public Education, “Get Alarmed CP!”

• Crown Point Police Department — Crown Point Police D.A.R.E. Program

• DeKalb Fire Department — Fire and Life Safety Education

• Dunebrook Inc. — Dunebrook Public Education Program

• Dyer Fire Department — Community Risk Reduction Campaign

• East Chicago Fire Department — Carbon Monoxide Program

• Elkhart County EMS — Leadership training

• Fowler Fire Department — Cadet Firefighter Program

• Franciscan Health Foundation, Inc. — Emergency Medicine Education of Directors and Employees for Safety and Security

• Griffith Police Department — Hometown Highlights Welcome Kit Program

• Hammond Police Department — Child safety seat education

• Hebron Fire Department — Public CPR class expansion

• Hielo Service LLC dba Latin Media — National Night Out sponsor

• Hobart Fire Department — Fire Smart Hobart

• Hobart Police Department — Police K9 Public Safety & Education

• Huntington County EMS — Lithium ion battery emergencies training

• LaGrange Fire Department — First responder emergency training

• Michigan City Fire Department — Community gas safety & outreach program

• Michigan City Police Department — Search and rescue K9 Freya

• Porter County Hazmat — Operations hazmat training

• Porter Volunteer Firefighters Inc. — School-aged fire safety program

• White County Emergency Management — River booms

Information about the annual grant opportunity was shared throughout the NIPSCO’s 32-county service area. Recipients selected by a committee that reviews all applications based on a set of criteria. A shared goal of NIPSCO and the NiSource Charitable Foundation is to support safety initiatives to assist communities throughout NIPSCO’s entire footprint, in keeping with the company’s core value of safety as a top priority.