In Lake County there will be overnight lane closures on southbound I-65 between I-94 and Ridge Rd on Monday, August 18.

Overnight lane closures will be in place during the hours of 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. for permanent pavement markings. There will also be a lane closed on the ramp from I-94 eastbound to I-65 southbound. Once complete, traffic will be back to its normal configuration through this area.

The ramps from I-94 westbound to I-65 southbound, I-94 eastbound and I-65 southbound to Ridge Rd, and Ridge Rd to southbound I-65 are all scheduled to reopen Tuesday, August 19.

Bridge deck overlay preventative maintenance projects were conducted in three locations on I-65: over 35th Ave, over the ramp from I-65 to westbound I-94, and over the Chicago, Ft. Wayne & Eastern Railroad (CFE Railroad). While major work will be complete, additional traffic restrictions may be needed for punch list items.

I-65 bridge deck overlay work over Norfolk Southern Railroad between Ridge Rd. and 61st Ave will continue through mid-October. Pavement patching work on I-65 between 93rd Ave and Central Ave is also ongoing through the fall. Motorists should continue to expect changing traffic patterns through the area.

Schedules are weather dependent and subject to change. INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.