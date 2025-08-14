As summer winds down, the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) to prevent impaired driving and save lives. From August 16 through August 30, deputies will increase patrols as part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over national enforcement campaign, led by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“One of our top priorities is keeping our roads and our communities safe,” said Administrative Captain Derek J. Allen. “The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is an awareness effort to get the message out that operating a motor vehicle while impaired is illegal and it kills. Let’s make this a partnership between law enforcement and drivers: Help us protect the community and put an end to this dangerous behavior.”

In 2024, nearly 14% of all traffic fatalities in Indiana involved alcohol, while more than 35% of all traffic fatalities involved drug impairment, according to the Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS).

“If you are impaired, whether from alcohol, drugs, or even medication, you should not be behind the wheel,” said Douglas Huntsinger, Executive Director of the ICJI. “As we head into the final stretch of summer, we’re urging Hoosiers to make the responsible choice and plan ahead for a safe, sober ride.”

Drivers are encouraged to make transportation plans before consuming alcohol. Impaired judgment can lead to dangerous and even deadly decisions. Drivers should secure a designated sober driver or call a taxi or rideshare for a sober ride home.

If you see a suspected drunk driver on the road, safely pull over and contact local law enforcement.

For more information on impaired driving, visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.