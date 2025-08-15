“We are seeing a significant number of students attempting to cross Flynn Road at Valparaiso Street going to Dairy Queen after school. We are experiencing an increase in vehicular traffic this year, especially in the afternoon. It is extremely dangerous for students to attempt to cross at Valparaiso due to vehicles turning, and passing in the intersection.

“The only location students will be allowed to cross Flynn Road when the Crossing Guard is present will be at Main Street. Any students that choose to attempt to cross at Valparaiso will be denied and required to walk to the Crosswalk.

“For those of you with students that walk home from school, please speak with them about Crossing at Main Street and help us keep your children safe during these high traffic times.”