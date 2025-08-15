Press Release, La Porte County Sheriff’s Office:

Three (3) students from La Porte County received scholarships this week in honor of fallen La Porte County Sheriff’s Deputy Neil Thompson. The students were presented with scholarships at the La Porte County Sheriff’s Merit Board August meeting.

Savannah Swanson, daughter of Angie and Sergeant Brett Swanson, is a 2025 graduate of South Central High School. Faith Spain, daughter of Laura Lanoue and stepdaughter of Sergeant Scott Lanoue, is a 2025 graduate of La Porte High School. Michael Walker, son of Director of Treatment Services Tyra Robinson-Walker and retired Deputy Michael Walker, is a 2025 graduate of Michigan City High School.

Savannah will be attending Purdue University where she plans to major in speech, language, and hearing sciences. Faith will be attending Grace College (undecided major of study) and be a member of the cross country and track and field teams. Michael will be attending Indiana University – South Bend where he plans to major in speech pathology and will be a member of the baseball team.

Deputy Thompson, killed in the line of duty on September 21, 1980, is the only member of the Sheriff’s Office to have died in the line of duty. Following his death, a scholarship was established in his honor for sons and daughters of Sheriff’s Office employees who continue their education beyond high school at a college or university.

The Neil Thompson Memorial Scholarship is managed by the Unity Foundation of La Porte County. Further information regarding the scholarship can be found by visiting https://uflc.net, by calling (219) 879-0327 or by email at unity@uflc.net.