A New York man was arrested in connection with a home invasion that left a woman injured last weekend in Coolspring Township, the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Matthew J. Mayer, 48, of Elmira, New York, was arrested outside the residence in connection with the home invasion.

Late in the morning of Aug. 9, deputies were called to the residence located in the 6000 west block of County Road 400 North. They were advised an individual had forced entry into the home and was attacking the homeowner. Deputies arrived and encountered aman, later identified as Mayer, outside the residence. Mayer was taken into custody and the on-scene investigation continued.

The victim and homeowner, a 63-year-old woman, reported being inside her home and observed a vehicle in her driveway. Police say the victim started walking towards the front door when suddenly it was forced open by Mayer. Mayer proceeded inside the residence and began to violently attack the victim. Several juveniles, who had been riding in the vehicle with Mayer, entered the home and convinced Mayer to cease his actions.

The victim sustained upper body injuries and was evaluated by emergency medical services at the scene. Mayer was transported to an area hospital for clearance.

A probable cause affidavit and charging information were prepared. Probable Cause was granted, and a sealed arrest warrant was issued for Mayer.

Mayer was discharged Thursday and picked up by the Warrants Division. Mayer was transported to the La Porte County Jail (LCJ) and arrested for burglary – resulting in bodily injury, battery – resulting in moderate bodily injury, residential entry, and strangulation.

As of Friday Mayer remained housed in LCJ and was being held on a $25,005.00 cash-only bond through Super Court I.

The investigation has determined there to be no connection between Mayer, the victim, and the residence.