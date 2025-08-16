A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Friday according to the Michigan City Police Department.
At about 9:15 p.m., MCPD responded to an accident at 6th Street and Pine Street involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian.
Officers located a man on the ground next to a bicycle, with a vehicle stopped in the intersection.
The pedestrian was transported to Franciscan Health Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Streetcar service was briefly interrupted but has since resumed.
No further information was given by police.