A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Friday according to the Michigan City Police Department.

At about 9:15 p.m., MCPD responded to an accident at 6th Street and Pine Street involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian.

Officers located a man on the ground next to a bicycle, with a vehicle stopped in the intersection.

The pedestrian was transported to Franciscan Health Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Streetcar service was briefly interrupted but has since resumed.

No further information was given by police.