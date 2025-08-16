NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Milestone Contractors LP will move to the next phase of Median U-turn (MUT) construction on U.S. 41 at State Road 14 on or after Monday, August 18.

The right outside driving lane and shoulder of U.S. 41 will be closed in each direction between C.R. 225 N and Division Rd. U.S. 41 traffic will not have access to turn onto State Road 14/C.R. 100. Detours will be in place for eastbound State Road 14 and westbound C.R. 100.

Traffic coming from State Road 14/C.R. 100 will be able to turn right onto U.S. 41, but there will be no through traffic/access to cross U.S. 41 at this intersection. Traffic will be able to utilize the new U-turns that have been constructed to turn around to access southbound or northbound U.S. 41 if needed.

This traffic configuration will be in place for approximately 10 days, with construction ongoing at this intersection through mid-November. Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns in the area and delays during peak times.

Learn more about Median U-turns on the INDOT website here.