Sheriff Heit presented Deputy Bailee Kessler with a Lifesaving Award at yesterday’s Berrien County Commission meeting.

Citation from the Award Recommendation:

On June 10, 2025, Deputy Kessler responded to an emergency call for assistance in the female receiving area inside the jail.

A female inmate recently received a breathing treatment and shortly after her tracheostomy began plugged with mucus. This resulted in the inmate going into respiratory distress due to the fact she couldn’t breathe. Her oxygen levels fell to a dangerous level.

Deputy Bailee responded and once on scene took charge even over some medical staff present. She tried several different things including attempting various tubes and cannulas to suction the mucus, preparing an oxygen tank and setting up the ambu bag over the tracheostomy to get immediate oxygen to the inmate.

Deputy Kessler’s actions were successful. Without her problem-solving actions things may have led to a different outcome.

The inmate was then transported to the hospital where she was monitored for a short time before returning to the jail.

For her quick response and thinking outside the box mentality Sheriff Heit presented her with the agency’s Lifesaving Award.

Please help us recognize the exceptional actions of Deputy Bailee Kessler.