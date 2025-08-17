Press Release by Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs:

Indianapolis, IN – Indiana proudly announces an initiative to enhance support and services for its veteran community. A new standard in consistency and accountability, in the form of a statewide accreditation program, will be created by the Indiana Veterans Affairs Commission (IVAC).

By January 1, 2026, the IVAC will roll out rigorous accreditation standards for the state’s County Veteran Service Officers (CVSOs). Subsequently, by July 1, 2026, all CVSOs employed by counties or cities will be expected to meet these standards as directed in Senate Enrolled Act 433 . The responsibility to oversee the CVSO accreditation will lie with the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs (IDVA), further bolstering a firmly established partnership between the IDVA and CVSOs. Indiana proudly takes the lead as the first state to implement such a comprehensive accreditation program for individuals serving veterans, their families, and caregivers.

These accreditation standards will ensure that every member of the veteran community, no matter where they live in Indiana, receives high-quality service when navigating their benefits, healthcare, and resources. Standardized training and credentialing will not only expedite claims processing but also enhance access to care and ensure accountability within the system.

IDVA Director Jake Adams stated, “This groundbreaking legislation serves as a powerful testament to our unwavering commitment to serving those who have served all of us, helping ensure exemplary service in navigating state and federal veteran benefits, healthcare, and resources.”

Indiana Veterans Affairs Commission Chairman Richard Leirer sees major impact, “Once implemented this will be one of the most consequential programs ever implemented for Hoosier Veterans! Having 100 plus well qualified service officers throughout the state helping Veterans claim their earned benefits will be life changing for many Veterans.”

This commitment solidifies best practices for local governments employing service officers, fostering informed and proactive support throughout Indiana. The accreditation process will lead to swifter claims processing, improved access to care, and a robust, accountable system dedicated to serving the Indiana veteran community.

For more information, please contact: Joseph J. DeVito, jdevito@dva.in.gov, (317) 264-9873

About the Indiana Veterans Affairs Commission:

The Commission consists of seven members appointed by the Governor. The commission may adopt rules necessary to obtain benefits under present and future enactments of the Congress of the United States concerning veterans’ affairs. For more information about the IVAC, visit: https://www.in.gov/dva/boards2/the-commission/

About the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs

The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs (IDVA) is a state agency whose mission is to Support, Serve, and Advocate for the Indiana Veterans Community. IDVA aims to make Indiana the choice for veterans to Live, Work, and Thrive. For more information about IDVA and its services, visit: https://www.in.gov/dva/