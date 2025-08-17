The Valparaiso Police Department have officially welcomed therapy dog Ellie to their team.

Last week, Ellie and her dedicated handlers completed their training. The department announced that her comforting services are now available to both their department members and the Valparaiso community.

“Ellie’s arrival wouldn’t have been possible without the incredible support of our community, VPD stated on Facebook. “A heartfelt thank you goes out to our anonymous donor whose generosity brought this project to life, to Vale Park Animal Hospital, and to all of our amazing citizens who helped raise funds along the way. We also extend our sincere thanks to Ultimate Canine LLC for providing expert training to both Ellie and her assigned handlers.”

Ellie’s name was chosen last year through a school-wide vote at Cooks Corners Elementary.

“Be sure to stop by and say hello to Ellie at our next VPD-sponsored event — she’s ready to bring smiles and support wherever she goes.

Welcome to the family, Ellie!, VPD stated. “We are so very excited to have you join VPD!”