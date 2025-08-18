In September 2023, Daniel SHAFFER was charged with Attempted Murder, a Level 1 Felony, and Conspiracy to Commit Murder, a Level 2 Felony. In August 2025, the State of Indiana presented evidence in Laporte Circuit Court. Deputy Prosecutors Autumn Ferch and Katie Arnold presented evidence for the State of Indiana over a multi-day trial. Judge Havens was the presiding judge. After deliberations, the jury returned a verdict of Not Guilty for Attempted Murder, with a Guilty verdict for the Conspiracy to Commit Murder. Sentencing will be at a later date.

Prosecuting Attorney Sean Fagan said: “The facts and circumstances of this case would make for a good episode of Law and Order. While the jury did not convict on all charges presented at trial, the State of Indiana presented the evidence, and met our burden of proof at trial.”

Prosecutor Fagan continued: “Deputy Prosecutors Ferch and Arnold prepped this case fervently, pouring over the facts and evidence. They worked with the Drug Task Force to present a successful trial presentation. Autumn and Katie did a good job. I would to extend my thanks to the Drug Task Force, especially Kyle Shiparski and Jim Fish. The Drug Task Force works hard day in and out, and does great work. My appreciation to them for this successful outcome.”