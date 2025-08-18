The Ogden Dunes Police Department says Norfolk Southern has posted a road closure sign at the tracks exiting town toward Highway 12.

The sign indicates that the closure will begin on August 20, and is expected to last for five days.

The Chief of Police has spoken with the head of maintenance for Norfolk Southern, who informed them that the dates are subject to change based on project progress and weather conditions.

Police say to be aware that, during this period, you will need to enter and exit via the frontage road.