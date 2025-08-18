Over the weekend a truly incredible milestone for a resident of the VNA of NWI— Happy 105th Birthday to Ed!

Ed was born to Larson Lee (1892) and Jesse Belle (1894) and grew up with his older brother, Lee. His childhood was shaped by the Great Depression while his father worked as a Game Warden to provide for the family.

In high school, Ed played football, but his lifelong passion became fishing. He discovered his love for it on Lake Manataw, spent 25 years as a fishing guide in Florida, and was even featured in Outdoor Life with the article “How to Catch 20,000 Bass.” He’s also appeared in three television programs. To this day, at 105, Ed still enjoys casting a line!

Ed married the love of his life, Marcheta Ann Hamilton, and they shared an amazing 80 years together. He often says she was the best cook. Together they raised their daughter Marsha, who gave him two grandchildren (Eric & Heather), two great-grandchildren (Jordan & Kayla), and one great-great-granddaughter (Blaire).

Following in his father’s footsteps, Ed served his country proudly. At 21, he joined the Navy during WWII and took part in four major and one minor battles with the amphibious force, preparing troops for the Battle of Normandy. His bravery earned him a Purple Heart for his service in Italy.

After the war, Ed spent seven years farming before becoming a rural mail carrier for 32 years — driving 109 miles a day, six days a week, paid by the mile!

These days, Ed says his favorite thing is going out to eat so he doesn’t have to do the dishes. And while not much excites him anymore, he is looking forward to the angel food cake with strawberries and whipped cream that his nurse, Tammy, is bringing to celebrate.