A new program seeks to create a foundation of entrepreneurship in Michigan City by focusing on underserved residents ready to launch a small business.

The Michigan City Entrepreneurship Development Program has its roots in the nationally recognized Urban Poverty and Business Initiative developed by the University of Notre Dame.

An informational session will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday Sept. 9 at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd., in the EOC Room for anyone wanting additional details.

“Small businesses have always helped fashion the unique flavor of a community through the exclusive offering of products and services,” said Economic Development Corporation Michigan City Executive Director Clarence L. Hulse. “We are working with the city of Michigan City to help cultivate a creative and robust entrepreneurial community.”

The 10-month small business development program blends a six-week bootcamp, mentorship, business consulting, community networking, workshops, one-on-one guidance and business pitch development.

“We are adapting a national program to fit the needs of our own emerging entrepreneurs,” said Michigan City Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch. “The goal of the program is to spark an entrepreneurial spirit here in Michigan City that is supported by resources and expertise to create sustainable small businesses.”

The first phase of the program begins with a six-week bootcamp from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays Sept. 27 through Nov. 1 at City Hall. Topics include: having an entrepreneurial mindset and business ideas, financial fundamentals, business planning and strategy, bootstrapping and resource leveraging, customer discovery and marketing, and operations, staffing and launch readiness.

Community members unable to attend the informational session can also fill out the interest form at: www.tinyurl.com/MCentrepreneurship.