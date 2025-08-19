In Jasper County, an INDOT contractor will have overnight ramp closures on I-65 at State Road 14 (mile marker/exit 220) beginning on or after Thursday, Aug. 21.

The ramps at this interchange will close one at a time for milling operations, reopening after each has been milled. Crews will then close each ramp for resurfacing. The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change, but milling is currently scheduled for overnight August 21 and resurfacing for August 22 through August 25. Only one ramp will be closed at a time, and work will occur during the overnight hours of 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

This is part of the pavement patching and Ultra-Thin Bonded Wearing Course (UTBWC) surface treatment work on I-65 from mile marker 217 to 223 (between State Road 10 and State Road 114), with lane closures on I-65 during overnight hours. UTBWC is a pavement preservation treatment where a thin overlay is applied over structurally sound pavement to address surface issues like cracking. This project is ongoing through mid-October.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.