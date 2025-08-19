Press Release, Purdue University Northwest:

HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — Purdue University Northwest (PNW) has received $1.8 million in renewed federal funding that will support resources for first-generation and low-income students, as well as students living with disabilities, through its TRIO Student Support Services (SSS) program.

The program assists eligible PNW students with comprehensive services that support their college journeys through graduation and preparation for entering the workforce or graduate school. Students benefit from one-to-one mentorship through tutoring, financial assistance and planning, counseling, career exploration and more through TRIO SSS. Eligible students also have group learning and professional development opportunities at conferences and other universities around the country.

“This grant allows Purdue University Northwest to deepen our commitment to ensuring that all students—regardless of background—can thrive academically and personally,” said Jorge Lopez, Program Director. “Student Support Services helps level the playing field and equips our students with the tools and confidence to graduate and lead.”

Approximately 200 PNW students are served through TRIO SSS at the university. The funding renewal for PNW’s TRIO SSS program will benefit eligible students across the next five years.

PNW is well-recognized for its wide-ranging support of first-generation students and their families. The university is designated as a FirstGen Forward Network Leader and is named by U.S. News & World Report as a top university for social mobility.

Along with TRIO SSS, PNW’s other TRIO programs, such as Educational Talent Search, the Ronald E. McNair Post-Baccalaureate Achievement Program and Upward Bound, provide support systems and belonging for underprivileged students from middle school through graduate school. For more information, visit pnw.edu/eop.

