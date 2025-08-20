The #LCSO announces amended/additional charges being filed against 41-year-old Shawn Wesly Russell AKISON in connection with the May 8, 2025, serious bodily injury crash (SBI) that occurred at the intersection of US 20 and Fail Road.

Agency detectives and crash reconstructionists have continued to investigate the circumstances of the crash, along with analyzing evidence. Investigators recently received the toxicology test results prompting amended/additional charges being filed through the La Porte County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and La Porte County Circuit Court against AKISON. The amended/additional charges are as follows:

• OWI Causing Catastrophic Injury, L4 Felony • OWI Causing SBI, L5 Felony • Criminal Recklessness, L5 Felony • Criminal Recklessness, L5 Felony • OWI Endangerment, A-Misdemeanor

AKISON remains housed in the #LCJ and is being held on a now upgraded $20,000 cash-only bond through Circuit Court.

The crash investigation is ongoing.