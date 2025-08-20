Michigan City Area Schools had to close Tuesday due to around 20-25 catalytic converters being stolen from MCAS school buses.

On Tuesday, at around 5:25 a.m., Officer Shane Washluske was dispatched to the Michigan City Area Schools Transportation Department, which is located at 1100 S Woodland Avenue.

A Michigan City Area Schools (MCAS) employee reported that during the overnight hours the Transportation Department property was unlawfully entered, and approximately 20 to 25 catalytic converters were stolen from school buses parked on the premises.

The theft was discovered early Tuesday morning as transportation staff began preparations for daily bus operations.

While this crime has caused disruption to the bus fleet, MCAS is working quickly to minimize the impact on student transportation.

The investigation is ongoing.

This case was assigned to Det./Cpl. Adam Brinkman of the Investigative Division. The Michigan City Police Department would ask that anyone with information about this case to please contact Cpl. Brinkman at (219) 874-3221 Ext. 1088 or by email at abrinkman@emichigancity.com. MCPD would also like to remind the public that you can contact them via Facebook Messenger, through their crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. MCPD says you can always request to remain anonymous.