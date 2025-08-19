Michigan City Area Schools gave the following information how how schools will run on Aug. 20:

“We would like to give you an update regarding school operations for Wednesday, August 20.

Little Wolves Early Learning Center will operate on a regular in-person schedule.

Morning Developmental Pre-K will operate on a regular in-person schedule.

All Elementary Schools will operate on a regular in-person schedule.

Grades 7-12: Students will participate in synchronous eLearning. Teachers will provide live instruction and assignments online. Schedules are listed below: Middle School: Live Instruction: 8:30 AM – 11:50 AM Break for Lunch: 11:55 AM – 12:20 PM Independent work, individual/small group instruction, and email support: 12:20 PM – 2:15 PM High School: Live Instruction: 8:30 AM – 11:45 AM Break for Lunch: 11:45 AM – 12:15 PM Independent work, individual/small group instruction, and email support: 12:15 PM – 2:15 PM

Athletic events and practices will continue as scheduled.

“Catalytic converters were stolen from school buses parked on district property. At this time, our assessment indicates that 21 buses were affected. The investigation is ongoing with the Michigan City Police Department, and we are working closely with law enforcement.

We know this sudden change is disruptive, and we appreciate your patience and support as we work through this unexpected situation.

We extend our sincere thanks to New Prairie United School Corporation and Warsaw Community Schools for generously providing additional buses to support our students.”

“We would like to provide a few clarifications regarding tomorrow’s schedule for the Developmental Pre-K and the LPCCTE programs:

Developmental Pre-K (morning and afternoon sessions) will operate on a regular in-person schedule.

LaPorte County Career & Technical Education Programs will follow a synchronous eLearning schedule, aligned with the high school schedule: Live Instruction: 8:30 AM – 11:45 AM Break for Lunch: 11:45 AM – 12:15 PM Independent work, individual/small group instruction, and email support: 12:15 PM – 2:15 PM



“We extend our sincere thanks to LaPorte Community School Corporation, New Prairie United School Corporation, South Central Community School Corporation, and Warsaw Community Schools for generously providing additional buses to support our students.

“We appreciate your flexibility and understanding as we work through this situation, and we thank you for helping to keep our community informed.”

Marsh Elementary announced that due to bus repairs, the Marsh route will now be covered by Warsaw Bus #75. Students will continue to have the same pick-up and drop-off times, but they will be riding a different bus.

For easy recognition, students can remember their new bus by the animal name: Eagle. 🦅

Edgewood Elementary announced bus routes, times and stops will all be running the same Wednesday. The only difference is that bus #2025 will be a New Prairie bus #39-13. You will still have the same driver. Please look for a 🦋 (butterfly) in the window.

Pine Elementary announced that the only change in Pine bussing is for students who normally ride bus 2021 (Cow). They will temporarily be riding on Laporte bus #22. All other busses will be the same.