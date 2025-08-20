Press Release, City of Valparaiso:

The City of Valparaiso is inviting neighborhoods to submit applications for the annual Neighborhood Improvement Grant program, announced Maggie Clifton, Valparaiso’s Community Engagement Director. Guidelines have been updated for 2026, setting the maximum amount at $20,000 per

neighborhood. Applications for the upcoming grant cycle will be due on March 1, 2026, with grant recipients announced by March 15, 2026.

“The Neighborhood Improvement Grant program has succeeded in funding 139 projects since we introduced the program in 2018,” said Clifton. “The City is pleased to lead this program which brings neighbors together for a common project of their own design. With matching funds, these grants have resulted in more than $1.3 million in neighborhood improvements over the past seven years,” she said. Neighborhood Improvement Grants help neighbors come together for common goals. Previous projects awarded Neighborhood Improvement Grants have included:

o Community spaces, like bus stop benches, play spaces and pavilions for gathering

o Neighborhood signage/branding that instills unity and a sense of pride

o Public art displays that add unique character by representing the neighborhood

o Physical improvements, like planting trees or enhancing neighborhood park equipment

The Neighborhood Improvement Grant program is funded by the Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission and administered by the Community Engagement Department. A grant review committee assists in the selection process.

2026 Applications are due March 1, 2026. Guidelines and application materials are available on the Community Engagement page at Valpo.us. For questions or guidance, contact Community Engagement Director Maggie Clifton at MClifton@valpo.us or at City Hall, (219) 462-1161.

Photo caption:

The City of Valparaiso will be accepting applications for 2026 Neighborhood Improvement Grants through March 1, 2026. The City has presented 139 Neighborhood Improvement Grants since 2018, helping neighbors come together for common goals, such as signage, playground equipment and play

spaces, bus stop benches, Little Libraries and more. Pictured here is a pollinator planting at 200 East Park, created by neighbors in Jefferson Park with the support of a Neighborhood Improvement Grant. To learn more, including how to apply, visit the Community Engagement page at Valpo.us.