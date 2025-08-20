Michigan City Area Schools will return to a regular in-person schedule on Thursday, August 21, and Friday, August 22.

“We are grateful for the support of our neighboring districts during this challenging time, Michigan City Area Schools said in a statement. “Our sincere thanks go to Elkhart Community Schools, LaPorte Community School Corporation, Merrillville Community School Corporation, New Prairie United School Corporation, South Central Community School Corporation, and Warsaw Community Schools for generously providing additional buses to support our students.”