Michiana Humane Society’s fundraiser, Dollars 4 Doodles, taking place from Aug. 22 – Sept. 6, will turn your pet into a one-of-a-kind “Meow-sterpiece”.

Donate $25 to Michiana Humane Society, send the Michiana Humane Society your pet’s photo, and get a one-of-a-kind portrait drawn by their staff and volunteers—from professional artists to kids.

Proceeds help Michiana Humane Society give second chances to pets and the people who love them.

To join in on the fun, click here: https://bit.ly/4fi8huy

Photo credit: Michiana Humane Society Facebook page