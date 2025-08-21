Press Release, Michigan City Police Department:

The Michigan City Police Department is proud to announce that they are the newest “SAFE PLACE” location in LaPorte County.

Safe Place is a program of the Youth Service Bureau of LaPorte County which provides a network of locations throughout the community where youth in need of immediate help and safety can receive assistance.

According to MCPD Lt. Mike King, “Having the designation of Safe Place is more than a title – it’s a promise. It reflects our unwavering commitment to the youth of our community. It means that any child in crisis who walks through our doors seeking help

will be met with compassion, protection, and a commitment to their safety. It’s another example of our community partners (Youth Service Bureau) coming together to better serve our community.”

Safe Place is a National youth outreach and prevention program. Safe Place sites include fire stations, libraries, YMCA’s, and other social service agencies. Safe Place provides resources for mental health and 24 hour shelter as needed.

As a Safe Place location, the Michigan City Police station (along with the other program sites in LaPorte County) serves as an accessible location for youth in need to wait for a Safe Place staff member to arrive and begin providing assistance.

YSB Executive Director Steve Bernth said, “We are thrilled to add the Michigan City Police Station as our newest Safe Place site. Not only does its centralized location in Michigan City make it convenient for the youth in the community to get to, it also helps

to build rapport between our police officers and the young people in our community.”

“Having the designation of being a safe place for youth to come when they are in crisis, falls in line with our values and mission of providing quality service to all Michigan City residence. We want the youth of our community to look at us as not only a safe place, but an advocate for them and their wellbeing,” added MCPD Chief Marty Corley.

For more information on Safe Place visit: www.youthservicebureau.com

For more information on the Michigan City Police visit: police.michigancityin.gov