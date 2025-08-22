LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Superior Construction will move to phase four of pavement patching work on I-65 between 93rd Ave and Central Ave next week.

Overnight lane closures will occur on I-65 northbound during the hours of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for approximately four nights beginning on or around Sunday, August 24. During this overnight work, traffic will be moved from the left inside lanes to the right outside lanes. All lanes of northbound I-65 will be shifted to the right of the work zone, and there will no longer be a counterflow lane for northbound traffic.

I-65 southbound will remain in its current configuration until on or around Tuesday, September 2 when overnight lane closures will be used between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. to move the left inside lane into a counterflow lane on the northbound side. Motorists in the counterflow lane will not have access to the U.S. 30, 61st Ave or Ridge Rd interchanges. The other two lanes will be on the outside right shoulder and lane of the southbound side, with the work zone on the left.

The current ramp closures of U.S. 30 westbound to I-65 northbound and I-65 northbound to 61st Ave are scheduled to reopen August 24. During the overnight lane closures on I-65, the on-ramps at U.S. 30 and 61st Ave will close intermittently.

Pavement patching work will be ongoing through mid-November. INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.