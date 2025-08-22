The La Porte Police Department is pleased to announce the upcoming Citizens Police Academy, set to begin on Wednesday, September 24, and run through October 29. Classes will be held Wednesday evenings from 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM at the La Porte Police Department.

The Citizens Police Academy is designed to strengthen the relationship between the police and the community by providing residents with insight into the operations, procedures, and challenges of modern law enforcement. Upon completion, participants will gain a deeper understanding of police work and the department’s role in public safety.

Applications are available on the City of La Porte’s website under the Police Department section. Completed applications may be submitted in person at the Police Department or emailed as directed on the application form.

Eligibility Requirements:

Must be a resident of La Porte County or employed within the jurisdiction of the La Porte Police Department

Must be at least 21 years of age

Must have no felony convictions

No misdemeanor convictions within the past three years

Must pass a background investigation

Final approval is subject to the Chief of Police