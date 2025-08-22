Community support needed as “Meeting a Growing Need” campaign continues:

MICHIGAN CITY – The Salvation Army of Michigan City is inviting community members to step up and serve during this year’s Oktoberfest, held at Washington Park over Labor Day Weekend, as part of its ongoing “Meeting a Growing Need” campaign.

With the demand for services up 60% in recent years, the organization will place a Red Kettle at the festival and is urgently seeking volunteer bell ringers to cover shifts from noon to 8:00 pm on Friday, August 29 through Sunday, August 31, and noon to 6:00 pm on Monday, September 1. Volunteers can sign up at www.RegisterToRing.com or by calling (219) 874-6885 ext. 1003. Individuals, families, civic groups, churches, and businesses are all welcome to help.

“This is the first time we’ve ever placed a Red Kettle at Oktoberfest, but the need is greater than ever,” said Major Becky Simmons, of The Salvation Army of Michigan City. “We’re serving 60% more families than we did just a few years ago. Families are paying more for groceries, gas, and utilities, and so are we. These rising costs stretch our resources thin at a time when our community needs us most.”

Funds raised during Oktoberfest will support vital Salvation Army programs including the food pantry, diaper bank, clothing closet, weekend backpack feeding program, summer camp, spiritual care, and long-term assistance through Pathway of Hope and Bridges Out of Poverty case management.

While Red Kettle bells are usually associated with the holiday season, this early effort is part of a broader strategy to stay ahead of the growing demand.

“Christmas may still feel far away, but for us, it’s right around the corner, and it’s our busiest time of year,” Major Becky Simmons said. “We saw a significant increase in the number of families requesting holiday assistance last year compared to previous years. We anticipate those numbers continuing to rise.” In 2023, The Salvation Army served 1,787 individuals during Christmas. In 2024, that number rose to 2,530 people, representing a 41% increase. “We are incredibly grateful for the support of this generous community,” said Major Dale Simmons. “But we can’t do this alone. Every hour volunteered, every dollar donated, and every prayer lifted up makes a difference. Together, we bring hope to those who need it most.” Those unable to volunteer but wishing to make a financial contribution can donate online at donate.salvationarmyindiana.org/michigancity or in person/via mail at The Salvation Army of Michigan City, 1201 S. Franklin Street, Michigan City, IN 46360.