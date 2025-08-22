(Porter County, Indiana) – The Porter County Health Department, in partnership with Valparaiso Parks, Valparaiso Fire Department, and the Zac Mago Foundation, has begun placing publicly accessible automated external defibrillators (AEDs). This initiative marks a significant step toward Porter County’s goal of becoming a “HEARTSafe community” by enhancing AED accessibility.

The first of five new AED machines was installed on Friday, August 15. The installation took place at Central Park Plaza, near the Northwest Health Amphitheater, specifically in the area adjacent to the

public restroom facilities.

The remaining four SaveHeart stations will be strategically placed in areas with high foot traffic and public events to improve emergency preparedness and survival chances in sudden cardiac arrest

incidents. This initiative was made possible through a partnership with the Porter County Health

Department and the Zac Mago Foundation, an organization dedicated to raising awareness by providing

heart screenings and education on the prevention of sudden cardiac arrest.

“We are proud to partner with the Zac Mago Foundation, Valparaiso Fire Department, and the Porter

County Health Department to bring these life-saving devices to our community,” said Tristan Leonhard

from Valparaiso Parks. “This initiative is a proactive step in protecting the health of our residents and

visitors, giving everyone peace of mind that help is close by in an emergency.”

“The Zac Mago Foundation is committed to equipping communities with the tools and knowledge to

combat sudden cardiac arrest,” said Teresa Mago from the Zac Mago Foundation. “By placing these

SaveHeart stations, Porter County is taking a big step toward saving lives and building a safer

community.”

These SaveHeart stations are designed for public use, featuring climate control to ensure the AEDs

remain operational in varying weather conditions. They also include audible and visual alarms,

transparent covers for visibility, and video and remote monitoring capabilities to ensure functionality.

The locations of the new SaveHeart stations are chosen to maximize accessibility during emergencies:

• Valparaiso:

o Central Park Plaza, at the amphitheater restroom. (Installed on August 15, 2025)

o Fairgrounds Park, near the concession stand (Old Fairgrounds).

o Expo Center.

• Chesterton:

o Thomas Centennial Park.

• Portage:

o Founders Square.

(Photo Caption- Names and Organizations from left to right) Tristian Leonhard-Valparaiso Parks, Scott

Arnold- Valparaiso Fire Department, Terra Cagle, MA- Porter County Health Department, Crystal

Coffey, BSN, RN- Porter County Health Department, Carrie Gschwind- Porter County Health

Department, Dan McGuire- Valparaiso Parks, Teresa Mago- Zac Mago Foundation.

(Not in Photo) Kris Contrino, Grants Coordinator – Porter County Health Department.