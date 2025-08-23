The Chesterton Police Department is now accepting applications for its first annual Citizen Police Academy this fall.

This free six-week program will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 9 through Nov. 13 (NOTE: Week 5 will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 5).

Participants will get a behind-the-scenes look at CPD operations with both classroom and hands-on activities. Topics include K-9, Drone, Emergency Vehicle Operations, Investigations, Crime Scene, Patrol Operations, SWAT, and many more! Snacks and refreshments will be provided.

Applicants must be 18 or older and live, work, or worship in Chesterton. NOTE: Class size is limited to 20 participants.

Applications are available at the CPD station house, 791 Broadway; or at

https://drive.google.com/…/10jrC9eOU7CjV64…/view

DEADLINE to apply is 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 19.

For questions Contact Assistant Chief Cisco Rodriguez at 219-926-1136 or frodriguez@chestertonin.org