In Lake County, an Indiana Department of Transportation contractor will have lane closures on U.S. 41/State Road 152/Indianapolis Boulevard between 175th Street and Ridge Road beginning on or after Monday, August 25 for a road resurfacing project.

Alternating lane closures and changing traffic patterns are scheduled through late October. Work will begin with lane closures in place for approximately five days for daytime center island work on the north and south ends of the project area, as well as overnight lane closures during the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. between Ridge Rd and 175th St for milling operations.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully.