TEAM WIMS was at HotSpot Cafe in La Porte on Friday for the unveiling of their brand new mural at 602 Lincolnway.

Created by artist, Cheri Lee Charlton, the mural was made possible by grants from the Health Foundation of La Porte (HFL), the La Porte Urban Enterprise Association and the City of La Porte.

Janet Bloch, executive director of LCA states, “I’m grateful for the La Porte community. They really come together to embrace the arts! So many local businesses pitched in to complete this work of art and add excitement. In addition to the major funders, I would like to thank Charity of HotSpot Café, Kabelin’s Ace Hardware, Quicks Towing, Duneland Media, Ric Federighi and WIMS Radio. Stay tuned to learn about the next mural planned for this summer in La Porte.”

“There’s been a push in the last several months to bring more art to the heart of our downtown, and we have Janet and her team to thank for that. Lubeznik Center for the Arts has played a pivotal role in bringing more culture to our city, and this mural is a perfect example of what can happen when the community embraces such efforts. We are grateful to all the partners who helped make this amazing project a reality,” said Tom Dermody, mayor of La Porte.

Support local businesses with giveaways, art, shopping, and good eats.

Thank you to our Sponsors including Mayor Tom Dermody and La Porte Proud, NIPSCO, Arnett Construction & Roofing, Lubeznik Center for the Arts and Cheri Lee Charlton Illustration.