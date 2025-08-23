The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office is reopening a cold case from over 35 years ago and are seeking the public’s help.

On March 11, 1989, deputies from the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Road 8 approximately one mile west of State Road 39 for a body located in a water-filled ditch.

The body was identified as 16-year-old Tamara Gifford of Florida but had relatives who resided in Starke County. Two days later, agency detectives located 17-year-old Christina Hillis, also from Florida, in the general area where Gifford’s body had been located.

The deaths of Gifford and Hillis were estimated to have occurred in December of 1988.

Following the discoveries of the bodies many interviews were conducted with individuals from Starke and La Porte Counties, along with people in Florida. Detectives learned the girls had been reported as runaways on December 7, 1988, and are believed to have been in Starke County just prior to their death.

As time passed, no additional information developed, and the case grew cold.

Several weeks ago, detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division began reviewing the case file, specifically the cause and manner of both deaths. Recently, detectives, crime scene investigators, and a retired deputy visited the area where Gifford and Hillis were found. Detectives have also been in contact with family members of Gifford and Hillis.

Anyone with information related to Gifford and/or Hillis, or the investigation, is encouraged to contact Chief of Detectives Andy Hynek (219-326-7700 ext. 2401/ahynek@lcso.in.gov)