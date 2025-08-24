Michigan City — As summer winds down, the Michigan City Police Department is partnering with the

Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) to prevent impaired driving and save lives. From August 16

through August 30, officers will increase patrols and conduct sobriety checkpoints as part of the Drive

Sober or Get Pulled Over national enforcement campaign, led by the National Highway Traffic Safety

Administration.

“Our top priority is keeping our roads and our community safe,” said Captain Greg Jesse. “The Drive

Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is an awareness effort to get the message out that drunk driving is

illegal and it kills. Let’s make this a partnership between law enforcement and drivers: Help us protect

the community and put an end to this dangerous behavior.”

In 2024, nearly 14% of all traffic fatalities in Indiana involved alcohol, while more than 35% of all traffic

fatalities involved drug impairment, according to the Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS).

“If you are impaired, whether from alcohol, drugs, or even medication, you should not be behind

the wheel,” said Douglas Huntsinger, executive director of the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

“As we head into the final stretch of summer, we’re urging Hoosiers to make the responsible

choice and plan ahead for a safe, sober ride.”

Drivers are encouraged to make transportation plans before consuming alcohol. Impaired judgment can

lead to dangerous and even deadly decisions. Drivers should secure a designated sober driver or call a

taxi or rideshare for a sober ride home.

If a driver finds they are unable to drive, they should give their keys to a sober driver so that person can

get them home safely. When a friend has been drinking and is considering driving, friends should be

proactive. Take away the keys and help them get a sober ride home. If you see a suspected drunk driver

on the road, safely pull over and contact local law enforcement.

For more information on impaired driving, visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.