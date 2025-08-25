In Jasper County, Indiana Department of Transportation maintenance crews will conduct seal coating operations resulting in the closure of State Road 10 beginning on or after Tuesday, Aug. 26.

State Road 10 will be closed between U.S. 231 and State Road 49 for approximately three days. The official detour for this closure will follow U.S. 231, State Road 14 and State Road 49.

Through traffic should utilize the detour or seek an alternate route. Local traffic should exercise caution and follow traffic directions carefully in the area where work is occurring. This work is weather sensitive so the schedule is subject to change.