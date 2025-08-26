News Release, Center for Creative Solutions, Inc.:

Architecture is about beautiful buildings plus. Within each structure lies fascinating stories of creatives – the designers, builders and users. La Porte’s historic downtown is no exception.

On Saturday, September 20, La Porte County Historian and educator, Bruce Johnson, will tell those stories at this year’s Fall Innovation Forum. Starting at 11 a.m., he will lead a walking tour of significant buildings in the 700 block of Lincolnway in La Porte.

For the 17th year, the Center for Creative Solutions is inviting the public to the free event. The tour will begin and end at the A Whole World of Good, located at 711 Lincolnway in La Porte. Afterward, Sweet Lou, That’s Who will serve refreshments.

“Touring with a guide like Bruce Johnson will be a real treat,” noted Dale Cooper, President of the Center’s Board of Directors. “Last year’s Fall Innovation Forum, focusing on the architecture of Michigan City’s Art District, was so popular, we decided to do it again, except in La Porte,” she added.

Community partners for the event include the Art on the Air on Lakeshore Public Radio; Indiana Arts Commission, a state agency, and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency; La Porte County Convention & Visitors Bureau; La Porte County Historical Society Museum; Michigan City Old Lighthouse Museum; Morgan Family Foundation; Renaissance Group; Sinai Temple, Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest; Westville Chamber of Commerce; Westville Public Library; and WIMS Radio.

The Fall Innovation Forum is funded through the generosity of the Bethany Church Foundation; B. R. Foundation and Dr. Rakesh and Bina Gupta; and the Renaissance Group.

Registrations are due no later than September 18. 2025. They may be made by telephoning Cynthia Hedge at the Center at 219-326-7259 or emailing [email protected] . Due to the program’s format, the number of reservations are limited.

The Center for Creative Solutions is a local non-profit organization building community through creativity events and workshops. Anyone wishing to sponsor a Center project or wanting a program on innovation may contact Hedge. All donations are tax-deductible.

The Center’s next major event will be northwest Indiana’s celebration of World Creativity & Innovation Week in April 2026. Featured will be the creativity within area businesses and organizations. Scholarships, awards and the CREO! will honor creative students, poets and citizens.

Anyone interested in showcasing their innovation is encouraged to host an event as part of the spring celebration. “This is an exciting opportunity to join an international community, including the United Nations, in promoting everyday creativity in everyday life,” Hedge stated.