Michigan City Transit will operate on an alternate-hour schedule until further notice: Thank youfor the update

• Routes 1 and 4 will operate on even hours (e.g.,6:30, 8:30, 10:30, 12:30, etc.)

• Routes 2 and 3 will operate on odd hours (e.g., 7:30, 9:30, 11:30, 1:30, etc.)

This adjustment is necessary as we address important vehicle maintenance to ensure the continued safety and reliability of our fleet.

We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time.

For assistance with trip planning, please contact the Michigan City Transit Office at (219) 873-1502.