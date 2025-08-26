Press Release by Michigan City Area Schools:

MICHIGAN CITY, IN – August 25, 2025 – On July 16, 2025, Andrea “Andie” Renner-Miller, a paraprofessional at Pine Elementary School, was honored with the Indiana State Teachers’ Association (ISTA) Community Service Award at the organization’s summer conference for her exemplary efforts around Michigan City, both in and outside the classroom. Renner-Miller was nominated by colleague Summer Ray, who teaches Special Education at Pine.

“Andie Renner-Miller is exceptional when it comes to someone who gives their life to their community,” said Ray. “She always gives in any way she can without needing anything in return. It is her passion to support her community. She does more for the people and animals in her community than anyone I have ever met! She is a remarkable human.”

The ISTA Community Service Award recognizes individuals who demonstrate outstanding courage, commitment, innovation, and dedication to their community.

Renner-Miller’s volunteerism spans a wide range of causes and leadership roles.

“No one volunteers for the recognition, but it is nice to know that others see and appreciate the time and effort. It was nice to feel seen and appreciated,” said Renner-Miller.

Andie serves as vice president of PAWS (Pet Assistance & Wellness Support, Inc., formerly known as Friends of LaPorte County Animal Shelters, Inc.), acts as volunteer coordinator for the organization, and helps plan the shelter’s fundraisers and events.

She is also the founder of two unique community programs. At PAWS, she launched a summer reading program designed to bridge the reading gap for children while improving the kennel presence of animals and boosting their adoption chances.

“It motivates children to volunteer and builds their confidence and self-worth through giving back to the community,” Renner-Miller explained.

She founded the Print Pile and Book Exchange, which collects gently used books and magazines to distribute to low-income families and stock Little Free Libraries throughout the county.

Beyond these initiatives, Renner-Miller is highly involved in her local union, the Michigan City Educational Support Professionals, as a building representative for Pine and for their Legislative Action Team. On the state level, she serves as the Educational Support Professional District Council State chairperson. You can also find her on the Professional Practices and Standards Committee. Additionally, she serves on the Indiana Political Action Committee for Education board.

Renner-Miller’s generosity is also found in Pine Elementary. According to Principal David Alvarado, she is a great resource paraprofessional, helping students with special needs pursue their individual goals. She serves as chair of the school’s Sunshine Committee, sponsors Student Council, and leads “Sock-Tober”, a drive to benefit local organizations, among several other initiatives for Pine.

“Mrs. Renner-Miller is a valuable asset to Pine School in so many ways!” said Alvarado. “She is amazing. Pine is fortunate to have her on our team.”

Other volunteering contributions include local animal rescues, Veteran Stand Down Events, meals for the unhoused at LaPorte First Baptist Church, wrapping Christmas presents for Center Township Trustee families, and scheduling “Santa” (her husband, Joe Miller), who visits various places and organizations during the season.

“Volunteering is so important,” said Renner-Miller. “As humans, we all take so much from the world around us, so I feel it is important that we each find a way to give back to the world around us.”

At the Indiana State Teachers Association’s annual awards night, recognition was a family affair. Andie’s father, David Renner, was named the ISTA Education Support Professional (ESP) of the Year, receiving the honor the very same evening his daughter was also recognized with an ISTA award.

“I could not be more proud of him,” Renner-Miller stated, “and I’m actually the one who nominated him for this award.”

Renner-Miller’s award highlights her lasting impact on Pine Elementary and the Michigan City community. The recognition, made even more meaningful by sharing the moment with her father, celebrates her dedication to serving others.

Learn more about Andie Renner-Miller’s award at https://www.ista-in.org/our-profession/scholarships-awards.