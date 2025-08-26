Michigan City, IN – The City of Michigan City will host its First Annual Opioid Awareness Walk on Thursday, August 28, 2025, as part of its ongoing commitment to combating the opioid epidemic and supporting residents impacted by addiction.



The event will begin at 5 p.m. with the Awareness Walk starting from City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd. Immediately following, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., participants may visit the lower level of City Hall, where service providers will be available to share resources; and free Narcan training will be offered to equip community members with lifesaving overdose reversal tools.



“Opioid addiction continues to affect families across Michigan City,” said Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch. “This walk is not just about awareness, it’s about action. By walking together, learning about available resources, and equipping residents with Narcan, we are standing united in our fight to save lives.”



As part of the event, the City will also launch the Restoring Communities Grant, funded through opioid settlement resources and aligned with the City Council’s recently adopted guiding principles on opioid fund use. Applications will be available beginning August 28.



• Grant proposals will be accepted until October 10, 2025.

• Awards will be announced by November 21, 2025.

• Award amounts will range from $5,000 to $25,000 in this first round.



The Restoring Communities Grant is designed to support organizations and initiatives that provide prevention, treatment, harm reduction, and recovery support services to those most affected by the opioid crisis.



This event coincides with National Overdose Awareness Week (August 25–31), an annual campaign led by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to raise awareness and reduce stigma around overdose prevention. More information on the national initiative can be found at: https://www.samhsa.gov/…/digita…/overdose-awareness-week .



Residents are encouraged to wear purple, the awareness color for overdose prevention, and join Michigan City in sending a message of hope, healing, and resilience.



For more information, please contact the Mayor’s Office at (219) 873-1400 or [email protected].