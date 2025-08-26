Press Release by MAAC Foundation:

Valparaiso, IN – The MAAC Foundation First Responding Training Campus is proud to announce the 6th Annual First Responder Appreciation & Demonstration Day (FRADD), scheduled for Saturday, September 13th. This highly anticipated event will take place from 9 AM to 1 PM Central at the MAAC campus.

FRADD is a free community event and the MAAC Foundation’s largest annual fundraiser. The day honors and supports first responders while giving the public a chance to connect with them, see their training in action, and learn more about the vital work they do. This year’s event will feature over 50 live demonstrations from various first responder disciplines, showcasing the skills and dedication of these brave men and women.

Some of the demonstrations and activities featured:

Live demonstrations including helicopter landings, K9 search and rescue, the Coast Guard, water rescues, bomb squad, drones, rope rescues, door breaching, and a fire sprinkler burn.

Interactive experiences such as archery with the Indiana DNR, driving an excavator, the Fire & Rescue Academy’s Challenge Course, VirTra simulator demonstration, self-defense sessions, and fingerprinting for kids.

Special attractions like antique firetrucks, military vehicles, CN’s Little Obie Train, and car seat safety checks.

Giveaways and prizes including 100 children’s first responder books by Stephanie Jones (part of a “Find a First Responder” search on campus), raffle baskets, and a TV.

Food and entertainment with Big Mike’s, Mustache Lily Brick Oven Pizza, Valpo Velvet, Donut NV, plus live music from Guns N’ Hoses.

With more than 3,000 attendees expected, FRADD promises to be a day of community, fun, education, and appreciation. It’s an excellent opportunity for families, friends, and community members to come together and show their support for those who risk their lives to keep us safe.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Time: 9 AM – 1 PM Central

Location: MAAC Foundation Inc.

4203 Montdale Park Drive, Valparaiso, IN 46383

Mark your calendars and join us for this day full of fun! Your presence and support are vital in helping us continue our mission to provide top-notch training and resources to our first responders.

https://maacfoundation.org/fradd Learn more about FRADD here: