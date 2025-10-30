La PORTE, IN – A playground on La Porte’s east side has been given a much-needed face lift.

Hastings Park, located on the northeast corner of Boyd Blvd. and Monroe Street, was re-dedicated with a special ceremony today to showcase its newly installed playground equipment. Funds for these upgrades, totaling $60,000, were raised by Big Comedy La Porte and matched by the La Porte City Park Foundation. Foundation President Jim Magnuson said this collaborative effort could not have come at a better time.

“The wooden play structures that were formerly installed at the park were a fun and beautiful gift courtesy of Big Comedy La Porte,” Magnuson said. “However, even with proper maintenance, heavy usage and exposure to wind and rain over time had worn down the wood and ultimately made the equipment unsafe for children to play on. With the backing of the La Porte City Park Foundation, Big Comedy stepped in to ensure Hastings Park has safe, upgraded equipment to provide fun for neighborhood kids both now and in the future. We are beyond grateful for their commitment to our parks.”

Originally established as a tot lot in the 1970s, the Hastings family donated the property to the City in 2013 and it was formally named Hastings Park. Subsequently, founding member of Big Comedy La Porte Amanda Sorg became heavily involved in developing the playground, which held a special place in her heart as a friend to the Hastings family. In 2020, Sorg lost her battle to cancer. Big Comedy President Ben Konowitz said this re-dedication is a special tribute to Amanda and what she would have wanted for Hastings Park.

“Amanda Sorg was my right hand for years, making sure that the mission of Big Comedy La Porte was lived out each and every day,” Konowitz said. “With help of her daughter Sophie, the backing of the Park Foundation and the support of the community at our various events, we were able to pick an incredible new play structure that Amanda would have been proud of.”

The new equipment has been installed and the park is open from sunrise until 10 p.m. daily. For more information, contact the Park Office at 219-326-9600.