Story Time

Wednesday, Nov 5 & 12 10:00am

Join Mr. Dave and Miss Dana for stories, activities, songs, and crafts each Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.! For children birth through age 5 and accompanied by an adult. Be sure to check out all of our previous story time videos through our YouTube channel, Facebook page, and website.

Friends of the Library Meeting

Wednesday, November 5 2:00pm

The monthly meeting of the Friends of the Michigan City Public Library will be held at 2:00pm in the library meeting room.

Kids Dungeons and Dragons

Wednesday, November 5 4:00pm

Learn how to play Dungeons and Dragons with other kids! Work on teambuilding, storytelling, and more while earning cool magical items and loot! This event is for tweens and teens ages 10-17. All supplies are provided, but are first come, first served. No registration is needed. Please email Miss Dana with questions at [email protected].

Shell Painting

Thursday, November 6 11:00am

Get a head-start on holiday decorations or gifts! Paint a seashell with a holiday design like a wreath, candy cane, or Santa. This class is led by experienced shell-painter, Meg. All supplies are provided, but are limited. Please email [email protected] to RSVP or call Katie at 219-873-3049. Adults only, please.

Ramp Walkers

Thursday, November 6 3:30pm

Build your own passive-dynamic mini-walker using beads, tape, foam, popsicle sticks,

a dowel, and the curvature of spacetime. This program is for kids age 6 and up.

Needle Arts Club

Thursday, Nov 6 & 13 5:30pm

Hello crafters! Join fellow artists for community building through stitching with the needle art of your choice. A variety of crafts are included. All skill levels and ages welcome, and the sharing of skills is encouraged. For information, call 219-873-3043.

Mario Kart in Real Life

Monday, November 10 4:00pm-6:00pm

Play Mario Kart in real life! Race around as Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, or Princess Peach on RC cars! For kids ages 9-17.

Creative Tech Activities

Tuesday, November 11 3:30pm

Create, discover, and tinker with LEGO Spike, Micro:bits, paper circuits, Ozobots, 3D pens, and more! This program is for children ages 6 – 17. Kids 12 and under must have a parent or guardian attend the session with them.

Board Game Night

Tuesday, November 11 5:15pm

Join us for a drop-in Board Game Night for adults! Whether you’re an experienced board gamer or just looking for a fun night out, come and enjoy a variety of classic and modern board games. Play from our collection or bring your own games.

Board Game Night for Adults is the second Tuesday of each month.

Call Michelle at 219-873-3044 or email [email protected] with any questions.

3D Pen Workshop

Thursday, November 13 3:30pm

Come hang out in the children’s makerspace and create whatever you can imagine with 3D pens! No experience necessary. For children ages 6 – 17. Kids under 12 must have a parent or guardian attend with them.

Duneland Stamp Club

Thursday, November 13 4:00pm

The Duneland Stamp Club meets the second Thursday of every month. New members are welcome!

Music for Littles

Friday, November 14 10:00am-10:30am

Sing and tap! Dance and clap! Ms. Nicole leads a music and movement program. This event is for ages birth to five years.

Write Now!

Friday, November 14 4:00pm

Do you like writing stories? Learn how to write fantastical and fun stories! Notebooks, pencils, and other goodies will be provided on a first come, first served basis! For tweens and teens ages 10-17.

Genealogy Help

Saturday, November 15 9:30am- 1:00pm

Need genealogy help? Stop by the Indiana Room during the designated hours. Genealogy volunteers can give you advice on researching your family tree.

Writing Workshop with Julie Ryan McGue Saturday, November 15 1:00pm

Author Julie Ryan McGue teaches the writing workshop “How to Write Memoir That Reads Like Fiction” from 1-3 PM Central Time. Please register at www.mclib.org for the event. Julie is an American writer, a domestic adoptee, and an identical twin. Her first memoir, Twice a Daughter: A Search for Identity, Family, and Belonging (She Writes Press), released in May 2021, won multiple awards. Her third book, Twice the Family: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Sisterhood (She Writes Press) was released in February 2025. Julie splits her time between northwest Indiana and Sarasota, Florida.

November Scavenger Hunt – DOGS!

Find the dog pictures hidden in the Youth Services department. Circle the pictures and collect a prize! The pictures move every week for a new chance to play.

Art Exhibition Wall

View our new art exhibition by artist Diane Grams. Diane presents WATERSCAPES, a series of visual explorations that reflect diverse focal points within the elemental realm of water. Diane is an award-winning artist and writer whose career spans decades of creative exploration and cultural engagement. Her art work has been featured in galleries throughout Chicago and the Michiana region. Her art will be on exhibit from October 6 through Nov 21.

Arise and Shine Food Donations

During November, the library is collecting food donations for Arise and Shine Food Pantry. They provide a path to self-sufficiency for those in LaPorte County living at or below the poverty line and struggling to afford basic needs. They provide food to over 100 families a week. Items needed: canned meats, peanut butter, jelly (in plastic jars), tea, coffee, canned soups/fruits/veggies/beans, pasta, hot or cold cereal, rice, cake and pancake mix, syrup, powdered milk, granola and cereal bars, baby food/cereal, baby formula (Enfamil/Similac), hygiene products, paper or plastic products. Thank you!

—