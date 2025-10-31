Chesterton CAPTRUST donates $10K to Franciscan Prenatal Assistance Program’s Diaper Pantry CHESTERTON, Ind. – The Franciscan Health Prenatal Assistance Program’s Diaper Pantry recently received a boost in the form of a $10,000 donation from CAPTRUST’s Chesterton office.

The donation was made as part of the CAPTRUST Community Foundation program, which aims to enrich the lives of children in the communities in which CAPTRUST employees work and live. The CAPTRUST Community Foundation encourages CAPTRUST employees to give back to their communities through charitable grants and volunteer opportunities.

The Chesterton CAPTRUST team earlier this year voted to steer its annual $10,000 Giving Day donation to the Franciscan Health Prenatal Assistance Program, which aids expectant families and those with children under the age of 1. Among the services offered by the Prenatal Assistance Program is the Diaper Pantry, which provides diapers, wipes and more to eligible families free of charge.

According to the National Diaper Bank Network, nearly half of all families struggle to afford diapers, which can cost nearly $1,000 a year. As many as 25% of families with diaper insecurity report missing school or work because they do not have the diapers needed to send their children to childcare.

Babies who do not have adequate diaper supplies are more vulnerable to painful rashes and urinary tract infections and have more trips to the doctor, the National Diaper Network said.

“This felt like an area where our CAPTRUST Community Foundation could make an impact in our local community,” CAPTRUST Vice President Kelly Shikany said. “…We’re honored to support the Franciscan Health Prenatal Assistance Program.”

The CAPTRUST Community Foundation supports 80 nonprofits across the nation on its Annual Giving Day with a total charitable giving impact of $800,000.

“The CAPTRUST donation will have an immediate positive impact on the health and well-being of vulnerable families in the area,” said Debbie Tatum, director of development for the Franciscan Health Foundation. “We are so grateful to Kelly and the CAPTRUST team for recognizing the importance of supporting vulnerable local families.”

Those interested in receiving assistance from the Franciscan Health Prenatal Assistance Program’s Diaper Pantry can call 1-877-PRE-NATL (1-877-773-6285) to check eligibility, register for the program and schedule an appointment.

Donations to support the Diaper Pantry through the Franciscan Health Foundation’s Prenatal Assistance program can be made online by selecting “Prenatal Assistance Program – Northern Indiana” in the dropdown menu or by calling (219) 661-3401.