LYNN WARE PLEADS GUILTY!
On October 27, 2025, on the day of trial, Lynn Ware, Jr pled guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter in Superior Court 1 in Michigan City. Mr. Ware entered into a plea agreement with the State of Indiana. Mr. Ware pled guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter, a Level 2 Felony, for a term of 30 years in DOC, with an additional 15 years for a firearms enhancement. Mr. Ware, in total, agreed to the sentence of 45 years in prison. Mr. Ware was originally charged in December 2020 for Murder.
Prosecuting Attorney Sean Fagan said: “Deputy Prosecutors Sarah Konieczny and Meghann Chonowski spent weeks preparing for trial. The trial had a lot of evidence for presentation; the trial was expected to last about two weeks.”
Prosecuting Attorney Fagan continued: “The citizens of Laporte County can and should expect that law enforcement and prosecutors are working hard and diligently to protect this community.
Our strong relationship with law enforcement does just this. The Laporte County Sheriff’s Office put in long hours during the investigation and trial phase. Sgt Adam Hannon was the lead detective on this one, with Maj Pat Cicero and Sgt James Lear providing crucial assistance for the investigation and trial.”