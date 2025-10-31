LYNN WARE PLEADS GUILTY!

On October 27, 2025, on the day of trial, Lynn Ware, Jr pled guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter in Superior Court 1 in Michigan City. Mr. Ware entered into a plea agreement with the State of Indiana. Mr. Ware pled guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter, a Level 2 Felony, for a term of 30 years in DOC, with an additional 15 years for a firearms enhancement. Mr. Ware, in total, agreed to the sentence of 45 years in prison. Mr. Ware was originally charged in December 2020 for Murder.