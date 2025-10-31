Here is the latest from OTT Haverstock Funeral Chapel in Michigan City regarding Dr. Wayne A. Simerlein

Dr. Wayne A. Simerlein, 80, Noblesville, IN, formerly of Chesterton, IN,

passed away Saturday, October 25, 2025 at 4:05 am in Clearvista Lake

Health Campus, Indianapolis, IN.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, November 3, 2025 at

St. Paul Lutheran Church, 818 Franklin St., Michigan City, IN with

Pastor Mark Reshan officiating. Burial will follow in Angelcrest

Cemetery, Valparaiso, Indiana. Visitation will be from 9:00 am – 11:00

am, Monday at the church. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan

City, IN is handling arrangements.

Contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 818 Franklin, St.

Michigan City, IN 46360 or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

