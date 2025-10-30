It’s no surprise colder weather is upon us. Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department is reminding homeowners to have their fireplaces and chimneys cleaned and inspected to ensure homes are safe from chimney fires.

Fireplace users and even residents who periodically use a fireplace should have their chimneys professionally inspected and cleaned annually to remove creosote buildup.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) “Heating fires peak during the winter months, with nearly half of all U.S. home heating equipment fires (46 percent) occurring between December and February.”

Heating safety tips:

• Heating systems and chimneys inspected by professionals annually or more frequently if you use a chimney

year-round.

• Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from all heating equipment, including furnaces, fireplaces,

wood stoves, and space heaters.

Smoke alarms reduce the risk of dying in a home fire by more than 60 percent when properly installed and maintained according to NFPA. Qualifying residents in LTVFD’s service area who need assistance with smoke detectors can contact the department for assistance by visiting www.libertyfd.org for more information