South Shore Line to offer active-duty military personnel & veterans free transportation Nov. 7 through Nov. 11

CHESTERTON, Ind. – To show our gratitude, all active-duty military personnel and veterans are invited to ride the South Shore Line for free, November 7-11, 2025, on all weekday and weekend trains.

“We are proud to continue this annual tradition of honoring our nation’s veterans and active-duty service members,” said Amber Kettring, Manager of Customer Service and Communication at the South Shore Line. “Their courage and commitment inspire us every day, and offering free rides is one way we can show our appreciation for their service. We hope this gesture helps make it easier for them to travel, connect with loved ones, and enjoy this time of recognition.”

As our train personnel walk through the train, please let them know that you are active military personnel or a veteran, and we will provide you a ride at no charge. No identification will be required.

Up to three children 13 years of age and under may ride free with each military personnel/veteran on off-peak weekday and all weekend trains (off-peak weekday trains arrive at Millennium Station after 9:30 am CST and depart Millennium Station before 3:30 pm and after 6:30 pm CST).

For more information on train schedules, discounts, and to plan a trip, please visit mysouthshoreline.com or download the South Shore app (available for iPhone and Android).

Throughout the year, the SSL offers various campaigns and opportunities for free rides. You can also take advantage of our Kids Ride Free program, allowing up to three children 13 years of age and under to ride free with each paying parent or guardian on off-peak weekday and all weekend trains.

The South Shore Line is a commuter rail line operated by the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) between Millennium Station in downtown Chicago and the South Bend International Airport in South Bend, Indiana.